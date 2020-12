Deep-seated Racism among Amhara Elite is the best kept secret.

“As a matter of fact, we do not have the negro blood at all … and we are superior to the other tribes,” says this blue blooded and well-bred Amhar elite, Yilma Tadese, now serving as the Ethiopian AU Ambassador. He said this 60 years ago. At about the same time, Emperor Haile Selassie came to California, UCLA, and said ” his people are not negros.” Now compare this to the offensive and racist crimes committed against Oromo, Wolyta, Sidama, and others.