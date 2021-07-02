DECLARATION ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF OROMIA REGIONAL NATIONAL TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT

First Announcement

Preamble

1. Introduction, the overall situation in Oromia

The Oromo people have been waging a continuous struggle with immense sacrifices for over a century to regain natural rights it has been denied, to free itself from subjugation, and to ultimately secure the right to self-determination. The human and material cost of the struggle for freedom, even after the birth of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) that rendered modern organizational and political shape to the Oromo people’s quest for freedom by mobilizing a unified course of action, was immense. With the unprecedented level of mobilization of the Oromo youth organized under the Oromo Qeerroo/Qarree (youth) and the Oromo populace in general around 2015, the human casualties and material costs of the struggle had skyrocketed to a tipping point. Thousands have paid the ultimate price with their precious lives while many more were left with permanent disabilities. Even though the human and material loss in this mass mobilization was concluded with a bitter-sweet victory, the fruits of the sacrifices paid by the Oromo Qeerroo were hijacked by visibly and invisibly conspired hands. The much awaited and hoped for victory was reversed taking an unintended course, leaving the sacrifices in vain.

The anticipated political reforms, resumption of dialogue around the institutionalization of true democratic order that would respect the rights of peoples to self-determination within the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) failed miserably, – before moving an inch forward. Some cautious organizations that were skeptical of the reformists’ potential to effect a fundamental change in Ethiopia proposed an all-inclusive transitional government that could lay foundations for the said reform to bring about a lasting change as a point of departure from the outgoing old order. One among such political forces was the Peoples’ Alliance for Freedom & Democracy (PAFD), a coalition of many political organizations to which the OLF belonged as a senior founding member. When the call for a transitional arrangement of the alliance fell on deaf ears, ambitious political organizations, disenfranchised activists, and foreign powers with vested interests in Ethiopia commenced rallying around a group that sprang out of the embattled Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF). The new group, disguised as a dynamic force for change, headed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed placed itself at the helm of an undefined transitional terrain. It was amid such confusion that the country headed for the 6th national election in 2020. This chaos allowed the same functionaries of the old ruling party, the EPRDF, as legitimate rulers of the country without reaching at any fundamental consensus among the major political forces whose consent should have been vital to offer the slightest legitimacy to the new oligarchy.

Nevertheless, the repressive, alienating, and disenfranchising policies that Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s administration embarked on for the last three years as a tool to dismember genuine political forces so they can not partake in the election. This has completely dashed the hope of many including those who adored him at one point.

The COVID-19 pandemic was perceived as a blessing in disguise for Abiy’s regime that was already fan-fairing for pretexts to extend the election timetable while the country was grappling with political uncertainty. As a result, Abiy was able to postpone the national elections to 2021 without the consent of the political forces and stakeholders, thereby, ensuing a constitutional crisis that was already underway. Subsequently, the ruling party whose mandate has expired illegally extended its illegitimate rule to this date. The OLF, the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), and some of their allies protested the illegal extension of the incumbent’s mandate as unconstitutional, but to no avail.

Even though a much-needed reform was hoped for to transition the country to democracy, peace and stability, things went from bad to worse. Popular demands were neglected, projects to resurrect imperial Ethiopia’s glorious old order under the guise of Ethiopia’s unity began to emerge as a strategy to dilute what had been accomplished by years of popular demands and generational sacrifices. Civil discourse is impossible because the incumbent ruling clique is heavily corrupted, full of conscious liars, and opportunists.

The OLF and OFC have reiterated, time and again, that the illegal practices by the ruling party are against the law of the land which would exacerbate the conflict between citizens and the regime as well as the overall communal relations between the diverse constituencies of the Ethiopian state. The regime’s reactions to such genuine pleas for freedom and democracy were only limited to the usual lip service of hollow promises.

Currently the State of Oromia and its citizens are in a dire situation. There is no administrative or state structure that can provide meaningful services to citizens. A war has been declared on Oromia and people are paying with the lives of their own sons and daughters daily. In addition to the Ethiopian armed forces, local militias, the Amhara region’s special forces, and a foreign force – the Eritrean army are operative in the war against Oromia. It should be noted here that the war was waged with full consent of Abiy who also invited the Eritrean army to occupy Oromia. Substantial territory of Oromia is now a war zone, resulting in massive displacement and death. People are fleeing their villages leaving their belongings behind. The invading army is inflicting untold misery to Oromo farmers and pastoralists. Houses are burned into ashes, their cattle confiscated, properties looted, and women raped. Men are being executed, beaten to death, or will be taken prisoners for no apparent reason. Many of the able-bodied Oromo men and women who were unable to endure such atrocities have joined the fighting forces of the Oromo Liberation Army. There is no rule of law in Ethiopia; there is no accountability. The regime’s henchmen are acting so arbitrarily and erratically simply because they have enough resources at their disposal to do whatever they want to. Simply stated, there is no government in Oromia in the true sense of the term.