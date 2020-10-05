Declaration by the Qeerroo National Youth Movement and Citizens of Oromia

(A4O, 5 October 2020) Supporting the idea of Establishment of the Transitional Government led by OLF is not only necessary, rather, is found Crucial.

Following the Political Violence the Ethiopian Empire has sustained, the country lacks sustainable peace and stability. Specially, Oromia became war zone of the ruling government, and the people has risked many lives and destructed lots of properties.

Including high ranking officers and members of the opposition political parties, many more nationalists were detained and being tortured in various detention centers. In general, to elongate its political power, the terrorist group running the government post, has grossly violated human rights and putting the people under pressure.

In order to rescue the country from further crisis, especially, to transform Oromia from the Unitary System to that of Democratic System, making Oromia clear from violence zone and setting peace should be the primary duty of every one of us. OLF, in its statement of September 13, 2020, has taken political responsibility to enable Oromia get sustainable peace and security, and thereby ensure establishment of the Transitional Government of Oromia; and OFC also has accepted the same.

On its statement of September 28, 2020, OFC has also supported importance of the Transitional Government. Therefore, in order to ensure the establishment of the Transitional Government of Oromia which is declared by the Oromo Political Parties; Committee made up of Qeerroo National Youth Movement and Oromia Citizens determined to held demonstration showing support for establishment of a Transitional Government.

The Committee, in its message sent to its members in and outside country, it has stated: “For the achievement of a Transitional Government, all of the Wider Oromo Population, Citizens of Oromia in the country, neighboring and foreign countries, Oromo Activists, Oromo Medias as well Human Rights Activists, should be ready to carry out your responsibilities”.

Subsequently, when demonstration for support of the Transitional Government of Oromia is declared, besides our support for the same intent; Organizing Committee strictly advised every one to refrain from touching the residential area and property of others in words or action; framing other citizens and diplomats, as well as, clashing with security officers on national and country obligations like Oromia Police, and other Oromia Security Forces.

In general, without leaving Oromia Struggle Camp, supporting the principles declared by the Oromo Liberation Struggle Camp Officers, are asked to show only their support for the establishment of the Transitional Government of Oromia. The intended demonstration shall be fully peaceful. By this peaceful demonstration, which shall be made for the establishment of the Transitional Government, the Committee has highlighted that it will also concentrate on releasing the Political prisoners detained without a crime.

Finally, message is transferred by the Committee of the Transitional Government of Oromia, to the Oromia Citizens and various Community groups of the people of the country in the level of the Federal Region explained that: “Those who take measure on residential areas and properties of others in the name of the establishment of the Transitional Government, will not represent the Committee, and we shall also condemn those acts!”

Oromia First!

Victory for the Citizens of Oromia!

Via: advocacy4oromia