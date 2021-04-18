Dear Senator Chris Coons! Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali did not fail and disappoint global leaders like yourself alone.

Prime Minister Abiy failed himself, his country, and above all, the entire Ethiopian people, who supported him whole heartedly in 2018, when he decided to take the country back to pre 1974, the imperial Ethiopia era, the era of European style serfdom regime locally known as the Neftagna System, where handful of Amhara supremacist and racist groups subjugated and robbed the entire country.

Now, the country is at war with itself in every corner. It is collapsing from within. Yet, Prime Minister Abiy thinks he is rebuilding “the Amharic speaking Ethiopia” on the long outlawed assimilationist agenda of the imperial era. People who could have helped him are all silenced or excluded, except the Amhara supremacists. Even more worse, he is taken hostage and handed over the political power to decide on the affairs of Ethiopia to the Eritrean dictator.
It is a pity that Prime Minister Abiy could not even see the wisdom of the Good Office of a friendly country like the United States to get him out off this predicament and bring Ethiopia back to it’s senses and save the country from the brink of total disintegration.

Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni

Oromoo, Tigray lola ofiif lolatti alaa fi keessatti akka Oromooti cubbuu hunda dura dhaabbana haatahuu malee yoo bubbeen bubbiftu ija ofii dura qabatan saniifu ajandaa gorguddootu harkaa nu qaba halkanii guyyaa sanirraa maquu hin qabnu ajandaan keenya
1. Dubbii ummata keenya kan Walloo baraaruu fi qooqaa tahuufi
2. Filannoo kijibaa kana irraatti akka ummani keenya hin hirmaanne hubanoo gahaa kennuu
3. Hayyootaa fi hogantoota keenya mana hidhaati baasu
4. Lola nurrati banamee jiru kana ofirraa dhowwuu
5. Ajeechaa fi adamsa Qeerroo fi Qarree addunyaadhaaf ifa godhu
6. Karaa advokasii (biyya alaa) irraatti jabaatu
7. Propagaandaa dhugaan dhawuu
8. Erree jabeefachuu
Kanaa achi ajandaa nama hafarsuun homaa nuuf hin godhu! Stay focused and stay on your path.

