DC Community Protest: Naftenga/Neonaftenga Neoliberal totalitarian unitary military dictatorship t

Miidiyaa tigray qofaa miti ilmaan tigraay gaafa dhuftee oromoo waliin hiriira balaaleefannaa SIRNA MILILIKIIF baate haa bahanii balaaleefatan jechuun ni jajjabeesina.

Dhumaatiif miidhama oromoo bara bulchiinsa EPDRF san keessatti nurrattii raawwatameef ILMAAN TIGRAAY qofa otuu hin taane OPDO tuu miidhama oromootiif gaafatamuu qaba waan ta’eef. Mohammednur Guye

Yaa dhugaa guyyaan siti hin dabartu hama bultu ni bushoofta oddo hin taanee ifaa deemta. Yeroo Dambi Dollooti namni kun dubbi kana dubbate san Oromoo bayyee bilisummaa sobatiin machahee sirbaa wan tureef kana dhagahuu hin barbaane ture. Har’aa garuu Oromoonis bilisummaa soba san keessa bahee Gammachuu akka abjuu san keessas damaqee yeroo kaleesa ilaalu nan ganame jecha jira. Oromoon dhiigaa fi lafee isaatiin diinaa isaa tokko masaraa mootummaati ari’eet diinaa kan biraa masaraa mootummaa galchee dogogora seenaa dalage. Ammas dhugaa irratu hundahee bilisummaa sobatiif oddo hin taane kan dhugaatiif ofqopheesu qaba, san bira gahuufis aarsaa barbaachisu kafaluuf karaa hunda itti qophahuu qaba. Ammas bilisummaan dhugaa diigaa fi lafeedhan malee soban harka walii rurukutuudhan hin dhuftu.

Tsegaye Hailu



1 week ago in Ethiopia, Haacaalu Hundeessaaa, an iconic Oromo singer, songwriter and activist was assassinated, two U.S. citizens were unlawfully detained, the government has cut off the internet nationwide and BBC News reports over 166 citizens have been murdered.

Haacaalu was not an ordinary musician. He came from a lineage of poets and scholars and inspired people not only through his music, but through his life. Haacaaluu was imprisoned at the age of 17, and it was in his 5 years in prison that he learned to compose lyrics and melodies. He was deeply knowledgeable on Oromo culture and history and was committed to connecting us all to the Oromo’s aspirations through his gift. The Oromo are the majority of Ethiopia’s population but have long been unrepresented in many parts of Ethiopia’s history. For Haacaaluu to be assassinated means the Oromo have lost not just a beloved storyteller but the voice of a generation. You can amplify the voices of over 40 million people and ensure that Haacaaluu’s hopes to see his people truly free are fully realised by sharing this video using #OromoProtests until our demands are heard and met. I stand with #OromoProtests, do you? #HaacaaluuHundeessaa

Lammaa magarsaa hanga ummanni oromoo isa waammataa ture hunda callisee Abiyyii ahmed wajjiin makkalaakiyaa nutti bobbaasee nu fixee Amma aangoo gadhiisus maal bu’aa nuuf qabaa

Burqaa Ahmed





We all need to fight Naftenga/Neonaftenga Neoliberal totalitarian unitary military dictatorship that has already dissolved FDRE constitution. Nobody is safe from dictatorship. Stand together and fight together.