Dawit Tadesse: Ummani koo sagalee naf tatan hundi galani kessan gudadha nagan gara matii kenyati debinee jira galatoma. Hiriiyyottanko qaqqalii!! Baga Rabbii mariyaa dinaa, harkaa diinaati isin baase!! Isin harkii keessanis sammun keessanis yakkarra qulqullu dha. Shakkiin keessan, yakkii keessan Oromummaa keessan qofa. Waaqnii Oromoo, ayyannii Oromoo dabarsee isin hin laatin harka diinatti. Yookan walqabanne yakkamaa, yokan walqabanne Bilisaa!! Kana qofatu nu baasaa duuba jechuun hin jiru. Oromoo tanee dhalannee, Oromoo tanee jirannee Oromoo taanee Duunaa!! Kanuma dhumni dubbii!! Gemechis A Waktola EU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Over Tigray Crisis

EU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Over Tigray Crisis@JosepBorrellF: “In spite of the ceasefire announced by #Ethiopia, we are afraid #Tigray is going to suffer a serious humanitarian crisis. We should be ready to use restrictive measures where we believe they are justified.” pic.twitter.com/To3cJCcxQk — Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) July 12, 2021

EU should consider sanctions on Ethiopia over Tigray, top diplomat says

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc should be ready to use sanctions on Ethiopia as a way to push for peace and humanitarian access in the northern region of Tigray.

“The option of restrictive measures must be on the table,” Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers that discussed the conflict, using EU parlance for economic sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes.

Conflict erupted in Tigray eight months ago when the central government sent forces which ousted the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

