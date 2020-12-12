Cutting TPLF’s hand the next assignment… Commissioner Abere Adamu.

Interesting interview with Amhara Police Commissioner. Condemns TPLF in very strong terms and warns Benishangul-Gumuz Metekel Zone officials they may face same fate unless Amhara civilians protected. Promotes Ethiopian unity and abhors ethnic politics.

https://t.co/lx9PexbeIK — William Davison (@wdavison10) December 12, 2020

Most of the bashings after this tweet are denials based on the assumption of the looks of scars. I faced similar denials when I tweeted about the Mai-Kadra massacre and I stressed denial is part of every massacre. None of your affiliates are saints; check your unconscious biases. https://t.co/JUOULvUCF6 — 𝙱𝚎𝚏𝚎𝚚𝚊𝚍𝚞 𝚉. | በፍቃዱ ዘ. (@befeqe) December 12, 2020

The U.S. State Department has warned any Eritrean forces in Ethiopia to withdraw, after finding reports of their presence there to be ‘credible’. Adam Reed reports. pic.twitter.com/Oeim62W8Vm — Reuters Africa (@ReutersAfrica) December 12, 2020