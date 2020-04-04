Cuomo Warns That Peak of Crisis Is Still to Come: Live Updates
The death toll in New York State reached 3,565 on Saturday, an increase of 630 from the previous day.
Governor Cuomo said 85,000 people have volunteered to helping New York fight the coronavirus and that 22,000 of them are from out of state.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Governor Cuomo said that the crisis would peak in New York in the coming days.
- De Blasio compares coronavirus crisis to “many Katrinas.”
- As of Monday, 1,000 people had died in New York. Soon, that number will be 3,000.
- New York City cancels spring break, angering thousands of teachers.
- Coronavirus is straining the post office.
- The hospital ship Comfort might start accepting coronavirus patients.
- Are you unemployed because of the coronavirus outbreak?
With the coronavirus having claimed more than 3,560 lives in New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo warned Saturday the state was still days away from the peak of its outbreak.
