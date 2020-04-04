Cuomo Warns That Peak of Crisis Is Still to Come: Live Updates

Governor Cuomo said that the crisis would peak in New York in the coming days. With the coronavirus having claimed more than 3,560 lives in New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo warned Saturday the state was still days away from the peak of its outbreak.