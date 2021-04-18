Cuba thanks Ethiopia for its support against the U.S. blockade

During a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Thomas stressed that Ethiopia’s opposition to this system of coercive measures, applied for over 60 years, is demonstrated in the United Nations General Assembly and the African Union, among other multilateral forums.

She also commented that the upcoming vote on the Cuban resolution against the blockade at the UN will be another opportunity for the world to send a message about the urgency of eliminating, once and for all, that criminal policy which violates international law.

Thomas also outlined the reality of Cuba and stressed the challenge it represents for the government and the people to face the epidemiological situation created by Covid-19, ‘in the midst of the genocidal blockade imposed by the United States, even intensified in this period of pandemic’.

Mekonnen, also Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, received the diplomat at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, where they exchanged about bilateral relations and pointed out the importance of continuing to promote cooperation in strategic sectors.

At the meeting, Thomas, also ambassador to South Sudan, accredited as concurrent from Addis Ababa, delivered a message from the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, addressed to her Ethiopian counterpart.