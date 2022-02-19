Crisis in Ethiopia:

Since November 2020, the Tigray war has seen wild swings in the military fortunes of the adversaries ~ in June 2021, the ENDF, after initial success, was routed and Mr Abiy ordered them out of Tigray, declaring a unilateral ceasefire. But Tigray forces rapidly pushed into neighbouring provinces, taking control of the historic town of Lalibela.

representational image (iStock photo)

The armed conflict in Ethiopia between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allies against the government has caused tens of thousands of casualties. All parties to the conflict have perpetrated severe human rights abuses. Over five million people in the north of the country have for over a year now faced hunger and lacked basic supplies as the government has attempted to choke TPLF’s supply lines and the rebel group has responded with violence.

While world attention has been focussed on Ukraine, the conflict in Ethiopia has taken the shape of a fullblown crisis. The war has pulled in neighbouring countries and threatens the stability of the Horn of Africa and Red Sea regions. Yet, despite intense diplomatic engagement including by the African Union, America, and European countries, conflict dynamics continue to be largely driven by battlefield circumstances.

African security expert Vanda Felbab-Brown underlines the fact that the most recent reversal of military fortunes allowed the Ethiopian government, severely embattled until November, to push the TPLF back into Tigray. The decision of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to halt the counteroffensive of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) at Tigray’s borders in December did provide some hope that international diplomacy, bolstered by a US-created sanctions regime, could finally help incentivise a negotiated end to the conflict.