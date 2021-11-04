CRISIS Fighting must stop, Uhuru tells Ethiopia He called for Ethiopians to come together to resolve the situation.

(The-star)–President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to Ethiopia to bring an end to the year-long conflict.

In a statement dated November 3, Uhuru said it is concerning that after one year, “the crisis has not abated and has in fact deteriorated”.

“The fighting has continued, the deaths have accumulated, the displacement continues, the deaths have accumulated, the displacement persists, and suffering and humanitarian emergency have taken root in the country,” Uhuru said.

“As an original founder of United Nations, Ethiopia has insured many nations and people to seek freedom, promote liberty and independence while standing up to colonialism, imperialism, and other forms of exploitation,” Uhuru said.

The president said that it has been a year since the war started and has escalated into a nationwide crisis.

“The origins of the crisis, bitter and unacceptable as they might appear can no longer be used as a justification for the continued suffering, killings, and the extended open warfare that now engulfs the nation.”

“I have worked tirelessly and diligently since the break out of the fighting to try to bring an end to the terrible crisis.”

The president said that he has consulted with other heads of state from the African continent and other powerful countries such as the US, UK, and the EU in an effort to try to bring the ongoing crisis to an end.

“My conversations with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Chairman of the African Union as well as the chairperson of the AU have been many and varied, all in the same vein.”

“Kenya, Africa, and the world want to see peace in Ethiopia. Today must be the day to start the journey toward that peace. We all stand ready to assist the process that Ethiopians themselves see fit.”

The statement comes as Kenya announced it will heighten security on its borders following unrest in neighbouring Ethiopia.

In a statement on Wednesday, National Police Service spokesman Bruno Shioso urged citizens to exercise vigilance and practice caution in their surroundings.

“As an immediate neighbour to some of the affected countries, Kenya may be adversely impacted by the consequences of the event,” Shioso said.

He added that the suspected cases of undocumented aliens and unprocessed immigrants in the country should be immediately reported to the nearest police station.

This comes as an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan fighters told AFP that Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa could be overrun by rebels within “months if not weeks”.

The threats from the TPLF and allies have resulted in the proclamation of the state of emergency across the country by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki has so far called for an end to the hostilities in Ethiopia.

The government of Kenya has completely closed the border with Ethiopia due to security issues.