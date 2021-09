#BREAKING

ALERT ⚠️

There is a military coup underway at this moment in the Republic of Guinea 🇬🇳

Troops have been deployed in Conakry, the capital. Heavy gunfire can also be heard.#Guinea #Africa pic.twitter.com/VBKnsVNfF9

— AEROSINT Division PSF 🇵🇰 (@PSFAERO) September 5, 2021