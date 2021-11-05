Could Ethiopia’s capital fall to Tigrayan and allied forces?
People walk through Megenagna neighbourhood bus station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo
- Tigrayan forces have taken strategic towns on road to capital
- Many Ethiopians don’t want Tigrayan leaders to return to national power
- Tigrayan forces want to coordinate any push into Addis Ababa with Oromo allies
Source: Reuters
