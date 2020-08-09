Corruption and conflict of interest at it’s best.
Somali Region News
Unicorn Syndrome and Abiy Ahmed – https://t.co/p2vFaETziw pic.twitter.com/Bc5pMZua2Z
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) August 8, 2020
As they say a divided house cannot rule. This recently published influential ethnographic research paper sheds an important light of contemporary Oromo politics. According to the paper, division and antagonist ideological differences beset Oromo’s political chances to rule the Ethiopian empire.
There are three camps according to the paper
1. Unitary group: those who want to keep the power at the centre
2. Federalists: those who want to devolve power to local governments
3. Secessionists: those who want to dismantle the empire and have full independence from the centre
– Dr, Nur Hassan
