Coronavirus latest: UAE reports 300 new cases, making 2,659 in total

Figures also reveal health officials have carried out more than half a million tests in the country

(thenational)—The UAE released figures today showing there were 300 new cases of the coronavirus which had emerged in the last 24 hours, making 2,659 in total.

Today marks 100 days since the World Health Organisation was informed of Chinese patients suffering from pneumonia caused by a mystery virus.

Since then, more than 1.4 million people around the world have been infected by Covid-19 resulting in 82,000 deaths. So far, 301,000 have made a full recovery.

In Europe, EU leaders failed to agree on coronavirus bailout measures after marathon talks.

However, the lockdown in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin of the pandemic, has been lifted and travel is allowed for the first time since January.

Cases and deaths in the US continue to rise and the UK Prime Minister remains stable in intensive care. Follow the latest developments below.