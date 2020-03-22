Coronavirus fears spur riots in Colombia’s overcrowded prisons

By : Adriaan Alsema

Inmates’ fears that prison guards are not doing enough to prevent coronavirus outbreaks inside Colombia’s notoriously overcrowded and unhygienic prisons turned violent on Saturday.

(colombiareports)–According to media, violence broke out in the prisons of Ibague, Jamundi and Combita, in two prisons in Medellin and in another two in the capital Bogota.

Videos posted on social media showed that fire had broken out in Bogota’s La Modelo prison. Neighbors told newspaper El Espectador they heard explosions and shots from inside the prison.

Newspaper El Espectador said it had heard Whatsapp messages from one prison guard requesting armed reinforcement as the situation had spiraled out of control.

Because the riots broke out almost simultaneously, security forces secured the neighborhoods around the prison presuming that the protests and riots could be a coordinated prison break.

Following the riots, inmates released multiple statements, demanding government action that would allow vulnerable and non-violent prisoners to be granted house arrest, reduce the prisoners’ inhumane living conditions and reduce the risk of infections with the coronavirus.

The ombudsman’s office offered to mediate between the inmates and the prison guards to seek a solution.

A disaster foretold

Senator Rodrigo Lara urged Justice Minister Margarita Cabello on Friday to immediately grant house arrest to non-violent prisoners and inmates older than 60, and release them from the prisons that are effectively square petri dishes.

Lara told weekly Semana that the minister had told him the government was already considering measures after reports of prison riots in Brazil and Iran.

Prisons in the US began releasing vulnerable prisoners on Thursday after prison reform advocates indicated that inmates are at increased risk of infection.

Colombia’s justice minister took no action, however, and prisons turned into war zones on Saturday as predicted.

The prison riots at this time in the model prison in Bogotá Colombia is a moment of individual and collective responsibility of the government and the Inpec: National Institute of Prisons of Colombia. This moment of the coronavirus pandemic. center of more than 9000 prisoners. pic.twitter.com/pCZkEf8U2w — Emperatriz Morales (@Emperatriz1827) March 22, 2020

Israeli ambassador to Colombia urges Israelis to fly home by Sunday

23 Israelis were left stranded in Peru on Friday after the final four El Al flights to Israel left without them, and Israelis in Colombia are fearing they might be left in a similar situation.

By IDAN ZONSHINE MARCH 21, The Israeli Ambassador to Colombia, Chris Cantor, tweeted late on Friday night that Israelis currently still in the northern South American country should return home before a nationwide quarantine goes into effect at midnight on Sunday, March 22. “From Wednesday, March 24 at midnight until April 13, home isolation will be enforced throughout Colombia,” he said. “We reiterate our recommendation for Israelis to return to Israel as soon as possible via commercial international flights still departing from Bogota.” Once commercial flights stop, getting Israelis out of the country may prove challenging, as the ban on flights is even longer than the quarantine, and is scheduled to last an entire month, until April 24. The embassy further elaborated that, while the capital Bogota began a four-day quarantine drill on Friday, the airport will remain open and Israelis would be allowed to travel as long as they present a valid passport and flight ticket. Twenty-three Israelis were left stranded in Peru on Friday after the final four El Al flights to Israel left without them, and Israelis in Colombia fear they might be left in a similar situation. President Ivan Duque announced the 19-day quarantine on Friday night, the most dramatic measure taken so far in the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Colombia currently has 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but with no deaths reported so far.



Update from Eli Beer Friday, March 20, 2020