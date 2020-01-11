Contrary to what Habasha propanda claims, there are in fact 27 Federations in the world, 14 of them are Ethnic-federation.
The most successful ethnofederal arrangements are India, Switzerland and Belgium. We need to learn from these countries.
Canada
In Canada, the powers of the government are divided between the ten individual provincial governments and the federal parliament. Legislative powers were specifically granted by the Constitution Act of 1867. The federal government in Canada is limited in part by the powers that were specifically given, in this act, to the provincial governments.
Switzerland is federal in structure and is divided into the three political levels: the Confederation, cantons and communes. There is a separation of the legislative, executive and judicial powers at all three levels. The Swiss education system is organised in a decentralised manner.
