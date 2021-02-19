Consequential that the OLF has officially announced withdrawal from the ETH elections.

Why does Oromia need the OLF?

The OLF is the first formally organised political organisation dedicated to liberating Oromia and advancing the interests of Oromia for nearly half century.

The OLF has been provided and continues to provide a strong voice on Oromo issues at various local, regional and global stages. Working together as a strong and united team means members of OLF have developed a reputation for punching above their weight and are sometimes criticised for delivering more for the people they represent than the party’s critics would prefer.

The increasing political, economic, social and environmental relevance of Oromia has only strengthened our belief that the future of Oromia is critical to the future of the nation:

• Many of the potential solutions to Ethiopia’s food security are Oromia based.

• Oromia plays a constructive role in the pursuit and maintenance of regional peace in alliance with other free nations.

• The OLF is a strong nationalist organisation made up of passionate members and supporters who are committed to building a modern Oromia for all of us.

• OLF members are involved in local and national campaigns, running events in their communities, formulating OLF policy, and deciding who will represent us in Federal and local Parliament.

• The growth of future tourism of the country is based on the future potential of Oromia.

• Communications and technology advancements that are making it easier for people to do so and making it easier for businesses to relocate to Oromia.

• There is growing global demand for food and biofuels.