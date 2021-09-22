Concern grows over where about of jailed Oromo political prisoners !
Oromo prisoners who were listed under their name are the prisoners of Gelan. At this time, Daniel’s honor is not known where they are taken from prison by the prosperity team that is bowing down for Daniel’s honor. According to the information that the prisoners who were always asking for food and asking for asking for food and food, we don’t know where the prisoners took them.
List of political prisoners in Gelan.
1. Abdi Regasa
2. Geda income
3. Geda Holjira
4. waqo 4. wako
5. with Nissa Ayana
6. Michael Borena.
7. Gemechu Ayana
8. in my virginity.
9. Ibsa Negasa
10. Mohammed Hussein Waqo
11. bottles of ayana
12. Habsa Negasa
13. Lemi Begna
14. David Abdeta
And it is known that their name is unknown prisoners were in Gelan prison.
It is not our natural duty to announce what is happening to Oromo political prisoners and also to international organizations.
