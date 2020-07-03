Compare – Oromians Struggle for SURVIVAL to Abysinians struggle for Domination

July 3, 2020

Here below, I posted for you, two links so that you can compare the amount of resources Abysinians using to remain the dominant (masters) group,

vrs. the amount of resources Oromos are using in to fight for our SURVIVAL.

 The comparison shall definitely convince you that we Oromos must wake up, raise up, work harder and harder than ever before.

 https://linktr.ee/oromoresources  Here you find Oromo resources in our fight for SURVIVAL and FREEDOM

 https://linktr.ee/peaceforethiopia here you find Abysinian resources in the fight to keep their domination

