Colonel Gemechu Ayana!

He is well experienced chief of military sciences who studied the whole geography and topography of military moves. Almost he lived it all, not by theory.

He is among few politicians we have in this country who are well equipped with both political and military know hows, even of horn of Africa. This man is precious asset of Oromoo people indeed.

Let alone living day and night with him for months, just having tea with him is like spending in a library with catalog of books of history, culture, war, politics and philosophy. I and my friends witness this equivocally. I enjoyed and learned a lot while I got detained in prison with him.