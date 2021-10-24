Colonel Gemechu Ayana!
He is well experienced chief of military sciences who studied the whole geography and topography of military moves. Almost he lived it all, not by theory.
He is among few politicians we have in this country who are well equipped with both political and military know hows, even of horn of Africa. This man is precious asset of Oromoo people indeed.
Let alone living day and night with him for months, just having tea with him is like spending in a library with catalog of books of history, culture, war, politics and philosophy. I and my friends witness this equivocally. I enjoyed and learned a lot while I got detained in prison with him.
I miss him all the time, just like his daughter Meron Gemechu misses him. You feel how much he is advanced genuine father when he advises you for life. I miss him.
Man of principles, humble, entertaining , and wise man filled with words of motivations.
I hope he who locked up this huge resource in prison for no reason will regret one day and pay for this.
Like it or not, this free man will be free so soon!!
FYI. #Google translates this article as follows:
ኮሎኔል ገመቹ አያና!
እሱ መላውን ጂኦግራፊ እና የወታደራዊ እንቅስቃሴ የመሬት አቀማመጥን ያጠና ጥሩ ልምድ ያለው የmilitary ሳይንስ አለቃ ነው። እሱ ማለት ይቻላል እሱ ሁሉንም የኖረው በንድፈ ሀሳብ አይደለም።
እሱ በዚህች ሀገር ውስጥ እኛ የፖለቲካ እና የወታደር በደንብ የሚያውቁ ጥቂት የአፍሪካ ፖለቲከኞች መካከል ነው ፣ የአፍሪካ ቀንድ እንኳን። ይህ ሰው በእውነት የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ውድ ሀብት ነው።
ከእሱ ጋር ለወራት ቀን ከሌት አብሮ መኖር ይቅርና ከእርሱ ጋር ሻይ ብቻ የታሪክ ፣ የባህል ፣ የጦርነት ፣ የፖለቲካ እና የፍልስፍና ካታሎግ ካታሎግ ጋር በቤተመጽሐፍት ውስጥ እንደ ማሳለፍ ነው። እኔ እና ጓደኞቼ ይህንን በተመጣጣኝ ሁኔታ እንመሰክራለን። ከእሱ ጋር እስር ቤት እስር ቤት ሳለሁ በጣም ተደሰትኩ እና ተምሬያለሁ።
ልክ እንደ ልጁ ሜሮን ገመቹ እንደሚናፍቀኝ ሁል ጊዜ ይናፍቀኛል። ለሕይወት ሲመክርዎት ምን ያህል የላቀ እውነተኛ አባት እንደሆኑ ይሰማዎታል። ናፍቀዋለሁ።
የመርሆች ሰው ፣ ትሁት ፣ አዝናኝ እና ጥበበኛ ሰው በተነሳሽነት ቃላት ተሞልቷል።
ይህን ግዙፍ ሃብት ያለ ምክንያት በእስር ቤት የዘጋው አንድ ቀን ይጸጸታል ለዚህ ይከፍላል ብዬ ተስፋ አደርጋለሁ።
ወደድንም ጠላንም ይህ ነፃ ሰው ቶሎ ነፃ ይሆናል !!
Be the first to comment