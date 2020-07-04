Colonel Abiy ilmaan Oromoo akka binenssaa ademssissaa jira!

Oduu Ammee: Colonel Abiy ilman Oromoo akka binenssaa ademssissaa jira!
Fiinfiinnee naannoo #Buuraayutii
Waraani Weerartuu Abiy Ahmed, Seeraan ala mana isatii cabsitee isaa qabuuf itti dhuufnaan. #Gootichi sanyii #Taaddassaa #Birruu duuti kanuma Lama hin jiru! Jechuun Afran isaanii Irbaata Rasaasaa godhee Bosona seenee jira.
Oggannaan Ripaapilikaan gaardii, oggannaan Komaandoo Naafxanyichi, Kolonel Abiy Ahmed, Waraana isaa ilmaan Oromootti gadidhiisee, Finfinee kiloo 4 keessa waraana Baandaa 3000 Eertiraa irraa dhufteen marfamee hirriba furdaa Rafaaa ture, sirree isaa irraa Baaragee Ibsa Gaazexeesitootaaf godhaa jira. Guyyaa harraa Doorsisni hin jiru ture.Yeroo ammaan kana waraana weerrartu Abiy Ahmed 4 Riip godhee Bosona seenee kan jiru. Caalaa Daggaffaa Gumaa obboleessa isaa Haacaaluu hundeessee Dachaan deebisee jira.
Gotaa ija barbadaa duutes jiraates seenaa hojjettee jirtaAjjeessuu qofaa miti ajjeessee jalaa bahee jira! #HammaYoomiitti Teessee dutaree dhugaa qabda Qarooko
Impossible to think of a better response to the PM’s bizarre and utterly confounding spectacle. Country is not in a state of war, and is not under an imminent threat of a foreign invasion. What is he signalling? pic.twitter.com/FV6xJxghGL
— Awol Allo (@awolallo) July 4, 2020
#JusticeForHaacaaluuHundeessaa #FreeOromia #FreeJawarMohammed #FreeBekeleGerba #FreeYusufBeshir #FreeHamzaBorana #OromoRevolution pic.twitter.com/03NAyFpJRQ
— lammi (@LammiAga) July 4, 2020
His Music, His Personality, and His Artistic Afterlife.. pic.twitter.com/Nhez85B4Tl
— Oromia Through The Lenses – OTL (@otlenses1) July 4, 2020
Justice for #HaacaaluuHundeessaa justice for Oromo political prisoners #OromoProtests #OromoRevolution
Edmonton, Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/5kyvLSUW88
— L a t i HUNDE (@hunde_lati) July 3, 2020
Oppression has always been part & parcel of the Oromo history in Ethiopia. It’s time we invoke article 39 and part our ways with that f*cking country. @slowquickhead, do we have anything to lose? #OromoProtests #JusticeForHachalu #FreeOromia @ssfaqo @ThaAyant
Photo: @Halimamum pic.twitter.com/sSVIkP2oAw
— Ebba Abbamurti® (@Abbamurti) July 4, 2020
