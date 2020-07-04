Colonel Abiy ilmaan Oromoo akka binenssaa ademssissaa jira!

July 4, 2020

Oduu Ammee: Colonel Abiy ilman Oromoo akka binenssaa ademssissaa jira!

#Breaking News…!!
Art. #CaalaaDaagafaa sirba Gootaan kan beekkamu.
Fiinfiinnee naannoo #Buuraayutii
Waraani Weerartuu Abiy Ahmed, Seeraan ala mana isatii cabsitee isaa qabuuf itti dhuufnaan. #Gootichi sanyii #Taaddassaa #Birruu duuti kanuma Lama hin jiru! Jechuun Afran isaanii Irbaata Rasaasaa godhee Bosona seenee jira.
Oggannaan Ripaapilikaan gaardii, oggannaan Komaandoo Naafxanyichi, Kolonel Abiy Ahmed, Waraana isaa ilmaan Oromootti gadidhiisee, Finfinee kiloo 4 keessa waraana Baandaa 3000 Eertiraa irraa dhufteen marfamee hirriba furdaa Rafaaa ture, sirree isaa irraa Baaragee Ibsa Gaazexeesitootaaf godhaa jira. Guyyaa harraa Doorsisni hin jiru ture.Yeroo ammaan kana waraana weerrartu Abiy Ahmed 4 Riip godhee Bosona seenee kan jiru. Caalaa Daggaffaa Gumaa obboleessa isaa Haacaaluu hundeessee Dachaan deebisee jira.
Gotaa ija barbadaa duutes jiraates seenaa hojjettee jirtaAjjeessuu qofaa miti ajjeessee jalaa bahee jira! #HammaYoomiitti Teessee dutaree dhugaa qabda Qarooko

