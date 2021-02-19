Clashes in Mogadishu throw Somalia’s political crisis into a dangerous new phase

Negotiations on a new date have failed, and Somalia’s fragile and often violent politics have exploded into acrimony. Political chaos could unravel a decade’s work in shoring up the stability of the country’s federal government, which is trying to recover control over the country’s territory and economy from the al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group al-Shabab.

The clashes also come at a delicate moment when security forces fear they could be used for political purposes, especially since the United States withdrew its advisers from the country in a last-minute Trump administration decision last month.

Early Friday morning, a hotel where two major opposition candidates were staying came under heavy gunfire in what one — Farmajo’s former deputy, Hassan Ali Khaire — called a crude assassination attempt.

Another candidate, former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, said the “attack was ordered by outgoing president Mohamed Farmajo.”

Later on Friday, a street protest led by Khaire came under fire, and videos shared by journalists on social media showed him and supporters ducking for cover. Local authorities announced the closure of Mogadishu’s airport.

“I am very sorry for what happened last night and this morning in Mogadishu,” said Mohamed Hussein Roble, the prime minister, in a recorded address. “We tried our best to avoid it. Peaceful demonstrations are a constitutional right, but armed demonstrations are not. Elections will take place, and I say to the people: Do not let the peace you have suffered for be destroyed.”