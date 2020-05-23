Citizens’ Conference on COVID-19, Elections, and Constitutional Interpretation
አብይ አሕመድ ሰፊዉን የኢትዮጵያን ሕዝብ ገሸሽ በማድረግ ከነፍጠኛዉና ከደርግ ርዝራዦች ጋር እየጋለበ ነው መድረሻዉ ወዴት ይሆን??
The wicked leader is he who the people despise. The good leader is he who the people revere. The great leader is he who the people say, ‘We did it ourselves.
‘ Lao Tzu
EthioTube ከስፍራው – በሕገ መንግሥት ትርጓሜ ላይ አለምአቀፍ የኦሮሞ ጠበቆች ማህበር ያዘጋጀው አማራጭ ጉባኤ | Alternative Conference on Constitutional Interpretation, organized by International Oromo Lawyers Association (IOLA)
KMN:- CAAMSAA 20/2020
Qophii addaa marii hundeessitoota waldaa wabii maccaa {WWM} waliin.
Be the first to comment