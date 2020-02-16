Cholera claims 76 lives in Ethiopia

Cholera outbreak that spread across Ethiopia has claimed the lives of 76 people so far, according to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute (EPHI) on Saturday.

State media outlet Ethiopia News Agency, quoting the EPHI, said that the most recent cholera outbreak is considered severe in Somali, Southern and Oromia regional Ethiopia states.

Other regions which were struck by the outbreak are namely Tigray, Amhara, Harar, and the capital, Addis Ababa.

The country is struggling with recurrent cholera outbreaks since April 2019, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and left thousands sick.