File photo shows China’s StarTimes employees installing the satellite television device at the Likii village in the central Kenyan county of Laikipia, on July 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Zheng)

Chinese pay television company, StarTimes on Wednesday launched a new dedicated television program in Kenya aimed at sharing the latest information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aldrine Nsubuga, regional marketing director of StarTimes, said that the StarTimes Daily-COVID-19 Report will broadcast every weekday on seven channels as well as on mobile application in English, Kiswahili, French among other languages.

StarTimes Daily-COVID-19 Report will provide viewers with relevant updates and data about the situation in Africa and across the world.

“The program will share targeted messages on prevention and experience from various countries to enable the public to protect themselves and their families more effectively,” Nsubuga said in a statement.

As the situation evolves, StarTimes will further leverage its media platforms to reach the public with key messages to fight the pandemic. ■