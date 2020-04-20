China urges U.S. officials to stop spreading conspiracy theories regarding the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

File photo shows the national flags of China (R) and the United States on the Constitution Avenue in Washington, United States.(Xinhua/Bao Dandan)

The conspiracy theories peddled by some U.S. individuals can only disrupt scientific research and the cooperation between scientists of the two countries, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson while commenting on the claims of some U.S. officials that the COVID-19 virus originated from a Wuhan virology lab.

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) — A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday urged certain U.S. officials to respect the facts, science and the international consensus, and stop spreading conspiracy theories surrounding the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when commenting on the recent claims of some U.S. officials that the virus originated from a Wuhan virology lab.

“The origin of COVID-19 is a matter of science, which should depend on scientists and medical experts to find out, but should not be politicized,” Geng said.

Public health scientists and experts from the World Health Organization and most countries, including the United States, generally believe that there is no evidence to indicate the novel coronavirus originated from a lab, he said.

According to Geng, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences has denied the unsubstantiated and illogical claims of the U.S. side when giving an interview, stressing that the institute has a strict regulatory regime.

No staff of the institute was infected with the virus and all members are devoting themselves to the research work, Geng said, citing the director.

Geng said the irresponsible conspiracy theories by some U.S. individuals can only disrupt scientific research and damage the cooperation between scientists of the two countries. “These people should realize that their enemy is virus, not China.”

“Their top priority should be focusing on the domestic prevention and control of the epidemic and strengthening international cooperation, rather than attacking and smearing China or deflecting the blame,” Geng said.

COVID-19 is not an excuse for racism. Nothing is. pic.twitter.com/zo7jgf8HXj — Amnesty International (@amnesty) April 17, 2020

Is there discrimination against Africans in China’s Guangzhou in response to COVID-19? This Kenyan expert has this to say. #COVID19



Oromoonni mootummaa kana keessa jirtan kan xiqqoo quuqamni sabummaa isinitti dhagahamu – dhaamsa lamaan tokkon isiniif qaba.

1. Rakkoo ifee mul’ataa jiru kan dubbachuu qabdan gaafa waa isin jalaa tuqame qofa eegdanii tahuu hin qabu. Osoma waliin jirtanuu dubbachuu fi falmuu baradhaa. Yoo hafe dantaan akka dhunfaa kiyyatti argadhu natti haa hafu malee waan saba koo miidhu argaa hin callisu jedhaa. Quuqamni keessan kan madaala kaasuu fi sabnis isin kabaju gaafas qofa. Diinni isin baantanis kan isin sodaatu yoo san gootan qofa. Tahuu baannaan waan dantaan matayyaa keessanii tuqameef qofa akka dheekkamaa jirtanitti hubatama.

2. ‘Warra abaluu jedhamutu akkas nu godhaa jira jedhanii halagaa fagoo komachuun qofti fudhatama hin qabu. Akka halagaan nu salphisu kan haala aanjesse harka irra qabanii diina fagoo komachuun furmaata hin fidu. Miidhaa fi salphina amma Oromoo irra gahaa jiruuf sadarkaa duraatti kan gaafatamu ilmaan Nafxanyaa osoo hin taane nama jara du’aa kaasee nurratti goobsaa jiru, Abiy Haamadi. Kan Oromoo maqaa baasisee ”taranyaa” jechisiisee lafarratti garuu Nafxanyoota ”baala taraa” godhaa jiu isa. Ulfinaa fi surraa Oromoon gaafa Wayyaaneen aangoo gadhiiftu san qabaachuu ture suutuma suuta owwaalee sirna Nafxanyaa ammoo kan owwaalaa kaasee masaraa galche isa. Jarri dirree dhiiga Oromootiin tolfameef keessa gadhiifamanii burraaqaa jiru malee ofii isaaniif aarsaa kafalanii miti kan as gahan. Harka tokkoon jaraaf dirree baldhisaa harka kaaniin akka Oromoon wal tahee hin lolanne tokkummaa isaa ganda gandatti gad deebisuuf kan hojjechaa jiru hoggansa Abiy Haamadi. Dhugaa kana dubbachuu baqachaa diina fagoo qofatti quba qabuun fudhatama hin qabu, furmaata barbaannus hin fidu. Yaya Beshir