China to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8, as coronavirus epicenter heals

(africanews)–Chinese authorities have announced they will end a two-month lockdown of the most of virus-affected central Hubei province in April, as domestic cases of the virus continue to subside.

People with clean bill of health will be allowed to leave, the provincial government disclosed. From April 8, Wuhan will lift the control measures for the passages from the city of Wuhan and Hubei Province, and orderly restore the external traffic.

The personnel departing Wuhan will move safely and orderly with the Hubei health green code. The outbreak has gradually been brought under control, and Hubei has seen almost no new infections for more than a week.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 381,000 people and killed over 16,500. More than 101,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. Egypt imposes nightly curfews to curb COVID-19 spread



Egypt has declared a curfew starting from Wednesday, March 25) to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The north African country is one of the most impacted on the continent.Schools and universities, which were shut on March 14 for two weeks, will be extended for a further two weeks. Announcing the new measures, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said: “We announce a (nightly) curfew on public movement on all public roads starting from 7 p.m. Wednesday (1700GMT) until 6 a.m. the next day (0400GMT). I am stressing here that all the announced measures will last for two weeks.” Most public services and government offices will close their doors to the public during the curfew period and a measure to limit the number of government employees going to work will be prolonged until mid-April. As at March 24, Egypt has confirmed 366 cases of coronavirus, including 21 deaths. All airports have been closed to air traffic except for cargo and emergency flights. It has taken a series of measures to prevent the spread of the illness, including closing all cafes, shopping malls, sports clubs and nightclubs since March 19.