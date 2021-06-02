Chaos in African parliament after ‘I’ll kill you’ threat

#AFRICAN_UNION ….. The day after yesterday, in South Africa, Johannesburg was embroiled in controversy over a new draft law on the process of electing the President of the Union.

Now these are the dead who will solve the problems of the genocide in Oromia or Tigray and so on – the desert !!

Shame on you!!

– Credit: SANBC

#AFRICAN_UNION …..ከትላንተ ወዲያ፣,ሰኞ ዕለት በደ/አፍሪካ ጆሃንስበርግ ለሕብረቱ ፕሬዘዳንትነት የመምረጥ ሂደት አዲስ ረቂቅ ሕግ ድምጽ አሰጣጥ ሂደት ላይ ሳሉ በተፈጠረ አለ መግባባት እንዲህ ሲቧቀሱ ነዉ የዋሉት።

አሁን እነዚህ ሙትቻዎች ናቸው በኦሮሚያ ወይም በትግራይ ላይ የታወጀውን የዘር ማጥፋት ጦርነትና የመሳሰሉትን አፍሪካዊ ችግሮችን የሚፈቱት – ምድረ ሆዳም ስብስብ!!

ማፈርያዎች!!