CHAIRMAN RISCH: ALL SIDES MUST CEASE FIGHTING, PURSUE DIALOGUE IN ETHIOPIA

“The risk of the conflict in Ethiopia descending into civil war is a real, present, and immediate danger to regional stability, U.S. national security interests, and, most importantly, the safety and welfare of the Ethiopian people and Ethiopia’s democratic transition. The United States and the international community must continue direct engagement to ensure all sides commit to an immediate ceasefire, protecting all civilians, providing prompt humanitarian access, restoring internet and phone access, and pursuing a peaceful resolution through dialogue.”

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement regarding the ongoing fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF):

Background: Last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive in the country’s northern Tigray region after accusing the TPLF of an attack on an ENDF base. The week-long conflict has resulted in hundreds of deaths and displaced thousands in the region.

“ዋይ ዋይ ተምሮ ላፈር”

by Mekbib Gebeyehu

ይህንን ጆክ የሰማሁት በደርግ ጊዜ ነዉ. ሁለት ሞኖክሴዎች በደርግ መሰረተ ትምህርት ላይ ይተዋውቃሉ. ክጥቂት ቀናት በኻላ አንዱዋ ሞኖክሴ ይሞታሉ. ሌላኛዋ ሞኖክሴ በጉዋደኛቸዉ ቀብር ላይ ሃዘናቸዉን ሲገልጹ”ዋይ ዋይ ተምሮ ላፈር” ብለዉ አለቀሱላቸዉ ይባላል. ያሳዝናል መሰረተ ትምህርት ተምረዉ በተማሩት ትምህርት ሃገራቸዉን ሳያገለግሉ አረፉ. አቢይ አህመድ ዶክትሬቱን የሰራዉ በሰዎች መካከል ያለዉ ግንኙነትና በዚያ ግንኙነት ላይ የሚኖረዉ እምነት በባህላዊ የቅራኔ አፈታት መሰረት አለመግባባቶችን/ቅራኔዎችን ለመፍታት የሚጫውተዉ ሚና በሚል ነዉ (ያማርኛዉ ትርጉም የነ ነዉ). “Social Capital and its role in traditional conflict resolution in Ethiopia”.

Social Capital የተለያዩ ትርጉሞች አሉት. Social capital is the number of contacts multiplied by the degree of trust in these contact የሚለዉን በሰዎች መካከል ያለዉን ንኙነቶች ብዛትና በዚያ ግንኙነት ላይ ያለን እምነት ብየ ብወስድ በጣም ደስ የሚል የጥናት ርአስ ነዉ. በቅራኔ ለተሞላች ሃገር ይህ አይነቱ ጥናት በጣም አስፈላጊ ነዉ.

ታዲያ ምን ያደርጋል? እማሆይ ያሉት ሆነ. “ተምሮ ላፈር”!! ዶክተሩ የተማረዉን አፈር አበላዉ. ከማስታረቅ ይልቅ ማጣላትን፣ ቅራኔዎችን ከማጥበብ ይልቅ ማስፋትን ከሰላም ይልቅ ጦርነትን መረጠ. የሃገሩን ዜጋ በአየር የሚደበድብ የሰላም እርግብ አይሆንም.ተምሮ ላፈር የሚገርም ነዉ!!

ሌላዉ ከገረሙኝ አንዱ (መችም የሚገርም አይጠፋም) አቢይ የሚያካሄደዉ ጦርነት የኩዋስ ጫወታ ይመስል የቲፎዞዉ ጫጫታ ነዉ. ጎል የገባ በሚመስል ደስታ “አክሱም ተያዘች አድዋ ልትያዝ ነዉ” “ወያነ ከምድረገጽ ልትጠፋ ነዉ” ከዚይ ብኻላ ሰላም ይነግሳል, ሌላም ሌላም ይለፈልፋሉ. በዚህ ጫውታ ኢሳት ትልቅ ቦታ አለዉ ደብረጽዮን መዳፋቸዉ ዉስጥ የገባ ያስመስላል.