CDC: As schools, businesses, and community organizations begin to resume operations during COVID-19, protect yourself and others when using public transportation:

• Stay home when sick

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Wear cloth face coverings when physical distancing is difficult.

• Practice hand hygiene before you leave and once you arrive at your destination. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol