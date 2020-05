Buqqistu kana ofirraa buqqisi ykn adabadhuu taa’i!

Tsedale’s tweet perfectly encapsulates the sad state of Ethiopian politics. Ever since its inception, Prosperity Party (PP) has been employing calumny, distortion, dishonesty, and outright fabrication as its main political tactic. At this point, most of us have become inured to their usual dirty tactics. Recently PP cadres hit a new low by shamelessly disseminating tampered images on social media with the intent of stirring unrest in parts of the country. Wallowing in the mud with the pig has become the inescapable reality in Ethiopian politics!