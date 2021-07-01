Bridge on Tekeze River in Ethiopia’s Tigray destroyed – aid group

July 1, 2021

NAIROBI, July 1 (Reuters) – A bridge on the Tekeze river in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has been destroyed, the International Rescue Committee said on Thursday, adding that as a result getting aid to the war-ravaged region would be “even more severely hampered than before”.

#NewsAlert: International Rescue Committee – #UK confirmed that Tekeze bridge in #Tigray “has been destroyed”
Full Statement
“We are devastated to hear the Tekeze bridge in Tigray has been destroyed.
This was one of the main supply routes into Tigray which means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered than before. The IRC continues to call for unfettered humanitarian access to the region.”

