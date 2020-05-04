Breaking:The Executive Committee of (TPLF) has passed a decision to hold the upcoming election at the regional level

May 4, 2020

Breaking: The Executive Committee of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (#TPLF) has passed a decision to hold the upcoming election at the regional level. The decision came at the end of three days meeting by the EC & comes a day before #Ethiopian parliament convenes to approve one of the 4 alternatives tabled by the federal government

Source: Addis Standard



Ethiopia: ሰበር – ሕወሓት ዙሩን አክርሮ መጣ (ሙሉ መግለጫውን እነሆ) | Statement by TPLF | Tigray | PP
Namuu wanuma facafatee hamata akuma jedhamee oromiyan ilman ishee omishte kesa
Kan isii fayadefii kan ira fayadamee kesa nama
Lama kunotii !

