Breaking:The Executive Committee of (TPLF) has passed a decision to hold the upcoming election at the regional level

Breaking: The Executive Committee of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (#TPLF) has passed a decision to hold the upcoming election at the regional level. The decision came at the end of three days meeting by the EC & comes a day before #Ethiopian parliament convenes to approve one of the 4 alternatives tabled by the federal government

Source: Addis Standard

OMN: የኢትዮጵያ የፖለቲካ ፓርቲዎች የጋራ ምክር ቤት መግለጫ (May 4, 2020)

I'm genuinely surprised that the two-day meeting wasn't spent in intense discussions over domestic, bilateral, and regional issues rather than embarking on a tour of promising businesses during a pandemic





Ethiopia: ሰበር – ሕወሓት ዙሩን አክርሮ መጣ (ሙሉ መግለጫውን እነሆ) | Statement by TPLF | Tigray | PP

