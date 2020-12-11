#Breaking: Waraanni #Ertiriyaa hatattamaan #Tigraay keessaa akka bahu #Ameerikaan akeekkachiiste.

IRC reported the killing of their staff member in Hitsats Refugee Camp in Shire, which is located in the embattled Tigray Region of Ethiopia. The circumstances surrounding the killing of IRC staff are not yet clear.

Two days ago Ethiopia’s security forces shot at and detained United Nations staffers as they tried to reach part of the embattled Tigray region, a senior government official blamed the U.N. staffers for trying to reach areas where “they were not supposed to go.”

The shooting occurred amid soaring frustration among humanitarian officials as desperately needed aid is still not freely reaching the Tigray region more than a week after the U.N. and Ethiopia’s government signed a deal for access.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the report “alarming” and said U.N. officials “are engaging at the highest level with the federal government to express our concerns and avoid any such incidents in the future.”