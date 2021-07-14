BREAKING: Turkish drones reportedly being constructed in Addis

According to Tigrayan sources ten drones supplied by Turkey are being built in Addis Ababa with the support of Turkish technicians.

The weapons, which are said to be for both surveillance and tactical use, are being built at a training and intelligence centre of the Information Network Security Agency or INSA.

The director-general of INSA – Temesgen Tiruneh – is reportedly in overall charge of the programme, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is said to visit the site frequently.

The agency is said to be building a runway from which the drones can be launched, about ten kilometres from the centre of Addis.

Drones in the Tigray war

There have been previous reports that drones were being used in the Tigray war, being flown from UAE bases in Eritrea.

This was discounted by the independent investigators, Bellingcat.

Bellingcat concluded in November 2020 that: “In sum, the claims made by the Tigray forces are not impossible, but so far they seem improbable.

Satellite imagery confirms the presence of Chinese-produced drones at the UAE’s military base in Assab, but that is all it confirms. There is currently no further evidence that these same drones have been involved in operations in support of the Ethiopian airforce, though there have been confirmed sightings of Ethiopian jet fighters in the conflict zone.”

But the current report is different – quoting first hand accounts by people who have seen the drones currently under construction.

Source: Eritreahub.

Tigray Ethiopia: Turkish drones

Update: #Oromia and #Sidama states Security Forces joining national army and #Amhara state security forces in fresh offensive against #Tigrayan forces

Oromia regional state communication bureau head Getachew Balcha has confirmed to Al AIN news portal that Oromia security forces are dispatched “as part of law enforcement” measures and “to defeat” Tigrayan forces. He further said security forces and the people will both take part to “fend off the danger on the country.”

Similarly, President of the newly constituted Sidama regional state Desta Ledamo told Ethiopia Check that members of the regional state special forces will be dispatched as of tonight in a ceremony which will be attended by local media. The President disputed social media reports that members of the Sidama state special forces left camps refusing to participate in the war in Tigray.

Pictures: Oromia and Sidama Special forces/Archives/Social media Addis Standard TDF የአማራ ሚሊሻን ማርኮ በክብር መያዙን ቀጥሏል:: በቀጠይ ወደ ትግራይ የምትላኩ ዘማቾች እጃችሁን በመስጠት በቀላሉ ህይወታችሁን ማትረፍ ትችላላችሁ:: ዕድሉን ተጠቀሙበት:: TDF treating Amhara militia as POW with dignity. ‘ናብ ኣስተሊኒ ኣብፅሓዮ’ part tho

