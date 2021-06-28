Breaking: the war in Tigray crumbling before PM Abiy and President Isaias as TDF re-enters Mekelle
In a rapidly developing situation there are reports that Tigrayan Defence Force troops are marching back into Mekelle – a city they were forced to abandon on 28 November 2020.
This morning Mekelle saw an Antonov aircraft land. Troops removed money from the banks, to be flown to Addis.
Then the government appointed administration left their posts, abandoning the city to its fate.
Ethiopian troops were reported to have left the prisons, with prisoners escaping.
Finally Ethiopian troops abandoned the city itself, leaving the way open for the TDF.
Meanwhile, there are credible reports that the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, met western diplomats on Sunday and offered a comprehensive ceasefire in Tigray.
The western diplomats are said to have called for all Eritrean troops to leave and for talks to be opened with Tigray’s elected government.
Source: Eritreahub
#Mekelle – report that before leaving the city the Ethiopian military entered UN offices, looting what they could, including computers. They left the city in a large convoy of trucks – which is attempting to reach the Afar region
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) June 28, 2021
Jarri biyyoo arraabdee lafaa kaate jedhu. Jarattiin mataa cinii ammas biyya ishee walaboomfachuufi osoo raatuun keenya biyya immiyyeef wixxifattuu Yaa Nu’ii
ክረምት ስለ ገባ በትግራይ ያሉ ገበሬዎቻችን ዘር እንዲዘሩ መሬቶቻቸውን እንዲያርሱ ብለው በማሰብ የብልፅግና ባለሥልጣናት በዝግብ ስብሰባ በፓርላማ የፀደቀ ውሳኔ ነው አሉ ከወደ ሰጎኗ የተሰማው ዜና፥፥ላለማስነቃት ብዬ ሳቄን አፍኜ ሰማኋቸው ሲል የቀድሞ ባልደረባዬ በስልክ አጫወተኝ፥፥ ውሸት እንደቅቤ ባደፈ ጨርቅ ላይ አለቅ ብሎ እንደሚታይ ተዋርሷው ውሸት አቁርሰው በጥፋታቸው ዋዜማና መዳረሻ ውሸትን አስደረሩን እራት አቀረቡልን፥፥መጥፊቸው ያርገው፥፥ትግራይ ታሸንፋለች፤፤በአየር በታንክና በፈንጅ ሲጨፈጭፍት ያላ ሳዘናቸው መሬቱ ጦሙ እንዳይከርም ና እንዲያርስ ገዶቸው መቐሌን ለቀቁ የሚለው ትረካ ያሁኑይባስ የሚያሰኝ አውራ ውሸት ነው፥፥ከውሸትና የውሸትና የነፍሰ ቅትለት አባት ሳጥናኤል ጋር በዕፀ ሥልጣንና በደም ተወራርሰዋል ካልጠፉ አይለቃውም፥፥
ትግራይ ታሸንፋለች ለለ ንቕድሚት