Breaking: The United States calls for mediation in Ethiopia and supports ..

The United States calls for mediation in #Ethiopia and supports the efforts led by @CyrilRamaphosa and the @_AfricanUnion to end this tragic conflict now.
— NSC (@WHNSC) November 23, 2020
Civilians in the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region should ‘save themselves,’ a spokesman for the federal military said, amid plans to surround Mekelle with tanks and warnings that the rebel stronghold could be shelled https://t.co/hfLNixZXFs pic.twitter.com/SeiuWzq35L
— Ukiyo 🇪🇹 (@zer0_tolerancee) November 23, 2020
