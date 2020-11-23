Breaking: The United States calls for mediation in Ethiopia and supports ..

November 23, 2020

Breaking: The United States calls for mediation in Ethiopia and supports the efforts led by Cyril Ramaphosa and the AfricanUnion to end this tragic conflict now.

 
#Breaking: The #US National Security Council (#NSC) “calls for mediation” to “end this tragic conflict now” between the federal and #Tigray regional state governments; said it “supports efforts led by” the current #AU chairman & South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa

