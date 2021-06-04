BREAKING: The Tigray forces have taken over the city of Howzen ‘ oy in the hands of Ethiopian Military and Eritrea.
The news agency (AP) who traveled to ‘ Tigray region ‘ has prepared a report from ‘ AP. It has been said that a heavy war occurred in Tigary region, Tigrey’s rehabilitation ‘ has already taken over the central government’s allies.
Between the capital city of Tigray Mekelle and Addis Ababa, there are wars going on in Tigray as they are saying that Ogadenia media is part of Tigray. The city of howzen. APRIL.. n A long report from the ‘region’ had an interview with one of the Tigrian soldiers in the war against the central government. The Tigray Liberation Front who recognized terrorism in the month of May has been warned against the ‘ federal army ‘ of Ethiopia ‘ in northern Ethiopia…
የአፍሪካ የልማት ባንክ ፕሬዚዳንት ዶ/ር አኪዉሚ አዴሲና በኦሮሚያ ልማት ማህበር ኮንፈረንስ ላይ ያደረጉት ንግግር
በር አስገራሚ ትዕይንት – ዲሽታ ጊና ባለስልጣናቱን ድንገት ሰርፕራይዝ አደረጋቸው ! – ህዝቡ ግልብጥ ብሎ ወጣ ድንቅ መልዕክት ተናገረ- DISHTA GINA
OMG! What stupidity is that???
Be the first to comment