Breaking: The Sidama’s primary and secondary schools head teachers unanimously rejected obligatory

May 19, 2020

The Sidama’s primary and secondary schools head teachers unanimously rejected obligatory contribution that has been aimed to impose on them as part of contribution to EXCLUSIVE Prosperity Party (EPP/PP)… the reincarnate of the EPRDF.

The Sidama headteachers also strongly denounced the delay of and demanded the handover of power of Statehood to the Sidama nation to be urgently declared without further game and warned the consequences of failing to do so.

It is very important for the peoples of the political south of Ethiopia not to accept the current political ambition of the unionist PM and his unionists henchmen- all are determined to grip onto power by dehumanising of the historically subjugated nations and peoples in Ethiopia.

The EPRDF’s incarnate the EPP is now imposing an obligatory contribution for its criminal projects. This must be rejected by all possible means.

The regime is also waging full scale war in Oromia and terrorising the entire Oromo people. We urge the solidarity of all the oppressed majority in Ethiopia to standby the Oromo nation. Reject the Abiy’s criminal regime and defend the right of the Oromo and the entire subjugated nations and peoples in Ethiopia.

This must be stopped and the empire’s self-appointed dictator PM Abiy Ahmed and his unionist henchmen must be removed before causing further damage to us all and the empire at large.

Kudos for the Sidama head teachers.

Sidama National Liberation Front -SNLF