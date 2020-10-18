#Breaking: The Ethiopian Intelligence and Security Agency (NISS) Chief, Demelash Gebremichael has been under arrest

October 18, 2020
#Breaking: The Ethiopian Intelligence and Security Agency (NISS) Chief, Demelash Gebremichael has been under arrest by Ethiopian elite military units known as the Republican Guards, the most trusted, the newest branch of special operation mission Elite military Forces commanded by the PM himself only.
According to words coming from inside sources, he’s been targeted by the insecure PM as well as critical of the recent Government actions especially after the assassination of Artist Hachalu Hundessa, house arrest of Lema Megersa and other major turning points in the country.
 
It’s to be noted that the Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) announced at the beginning of 2020, plans to change its name to National Intelligence Centre (NIC).
Demelash Gebremichael, the then Director General of the Service told journalists that a draft bill has been completed to change its name and bring change in work methods.
 
The draft bill was part of the reform programs and targets to maintain institutional independence of the intelligence service from politics, ethnicity and religion, he said.
According to Demelash, the agency has prepared a “ten-year strategic work plan” and plans to provide “education in intelligence with degree program.”
 
More to come as this is a developing story.

Appointing Demelash Gebremichael as a Director of National Intelligence & Security Service is an absolute joke. That guy is an expert in harassing journalists, activists or anyone who has a different view. This is bad! Really bad! Here is a pic with his old friend Shimeles Kemal. (Meron Dumo)
ECADF Ethiopian News
On Dec 24, 2019

Ethiopia’s Intelligence Service To Change Name

Addis Ababa, December 24, 2019 (FBC) –The Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) announced plans to change its name to National Intelligence Centre (NIC).

Demelash Gebremichael, Director General of the Service told journalists yesterday that a draft bill has been completed to change its name and bring change in work methods.

The bill is part of the reform programs and targets to maintain institutional independence of the intelligence service from politics, ethnicity and religion, he said.

According to Demelash, the service has prepared a ten-year strategic plan as well as planned to provide education in intelligence with degree program.

The investigation conducted on institutions suspected of involving in grand corruption cases has been completed, the Director General further said.

He added the security service had conducted successful works in feeding information that helped combat illicit financial flow and circulation of illegal weapons during the past six months.

Accordingly, it managed to save more than half a billion birr public funds due to be lost to fraud, such as corruption, tax

evasion and contraband, he noted.

የኢትዮጵያ የደህንነት ቢሮ ውድቀትና የኢሳያስ ጉብኝት-10-13-2020

Jawar fi Lammaa Magarsa ummataa Oromootif Mala dhamana Kuno Hasawa Jawar fi Lammaa itii dhiyadha

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.