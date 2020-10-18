Breaking: The Ethiopian Intelligence and Security Agency (NISS) Chief, Demelash Gebremichael has been under arrest

#Breaking: The Ethiopian Intelligence and Security Agency (NISS) Chief, Demelash Gebremichael has beenunder arrest by Ethiopian elite military units known as the Republican Guards, the most trusted, the newest branch of special operation mission Elite military Forces commanded by the PM himself only.
According to words coming from inside sources, he’s been targeted by the insecure PM as well as critical of the recent Government actions especially after the assassination of Artist Hachalu Hundessa, house arrest of Lema Megersa and other major turning points in the country.
It’s to be noted that the Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) announced at the beginning of 2020, plans to change its name to National Intelligence Centre (NIC).
Demelash Gebremichael, the then Director General of the Service told journalists that a draft bill has been completed to change its name and bring change in work methods.
The draft bill was part of the reform programs and targets to maintain institutional independence of the intelligence service from politics, ethnicity and religion, he said.
According to Demelash, the agency has prepared a “ten-year strategic work plan” and plans to provide “education in intelligence with degree program.”
Appointing Demelash Gebremichael as a Director of National Intelligence & Security Service is an absolute joke. That guy is an expert in harassing journalists, activists or anyone who has a different view. This is bad! Really bad! Here is a pic with his old friend Shimeles Kemal. (Meron Dumo)
Be the first to comment