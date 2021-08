Breaking the conflict between Somalia and Canfara (Afar)-has crossed the border, in Mustakeer the village known as Djibouti many houses have been burnt.

The Somali and Afar have crossed the country of Djibouti as we are with the western Siti region of Somalia State, Afars have been troubling the Somali people for a long time.

BREAKING: Conflict in #Ethiopia’s Sitti Zone spreads into #Djibouti as clashes between #Somalis and #Afar ethnic groups erupt in the capital Djibouti. Houses, businesses destroyed – Witnesses.