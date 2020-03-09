BREAKING: Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

March 9, 2020

By CGTN Africa
Sudan’s new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital, Khartoum, Sudanese state media said.

Abdalla Hamdok’s family confined he was safe following the explosion, which targeted his convoy.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove the autocratic President Omar al-Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government.

More to follow….

