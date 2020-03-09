BREAKING: Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum
Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital, Khartoum, Sudanese state media said.
Abdalla Hamdok’s family confined he was safe following the explosion, which targeted his convoy.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Hamdok was appointed prime minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove the autocratic President Omar al-Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government.
More to follow….
I denounce the assassination attempt made on @SudanPMHamdok earlier today. The people of Sudan have paid a great price and taken admirable steps towards maintaining peace. Such incidents need not derail the process and path begun in ensuring the stability of Sudan. #Sudan pic.twitter.com/3Zfk0Qmq1Z
— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) March 9, 2020
I would like to assure the people of Sudan that I am safe and in good shape. Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/zeC2A4k2N0
— Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) March 9, 2020
