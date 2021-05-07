#BREAKING Sudanese army has taken over today in Chai ‘ Bet district which is located in the west of Gonder in Amhara region.
A war between ‘ Ethiopian army and Sudan is going on in the area of the two countries ‘ in the western Amhara region, the war that caused a lot of losses ‘ is being said that thousands of civilians flee from the areas of the war is going on. Thousands of others died in war.
The situation of both countries is getting out of hand.
This news is from Sudan’s military page.
#Eritrea’s president Isaias Afwerki has received US envoy to the Horn Africa Jeffrey Feltman. Withdrawal of #Eritrean troops from #Ethiopia’s #Tigray and tensions on Ethio-Sudan border among key issues discussed in four-hour long meeting – with pictures.
However, there’s no USA flag in the room.
ኢሱ ጪሱ ትናንት በጄፈሪ ፌልትማን የሚመራውን የአሜሪካ ልኡካን ተቀብሎ ሲያነጋግር “በአፍሪካ ቀንድ ሰላም ለማስከበር አሜሪካ ልትጠቀምብን ትችላለች” በማለት በሳቅ ገድሏቸው ነበር አሉ።
Dharti dhugaa sitti haa fakkaattu haga baddutti qileen karaa sitti haa fakkaattu haga buututti
Eebba EPP tii Aamin jedhaa
ዶ/ር አብይን በአለም ፍ/ቤት በከሰሱት፣ ሻለቃ ዳዊት ወልደ ጊዮርጊስ የተነሳው ከባድ ውዝግብ!!!!!!
የአቢይ ቅጥረኛው፣ስዩም ተሾምን እንቅልፍ የነሳዉ ምክንያት!!!!!
Free All Oromoo Artiistoonni!
Free All Oromoo Artiistoonni!
Artiistoonni Oromoo hidhaa haa hikamaan
Free Falmataa Kabbadaa
Free Diinqisaa Dabalaa
Artiistoonni ija ummata Oromooti
