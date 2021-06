BREAKING: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has asked veteran diplomat Ambassador Tekeda Alemu to take a delegation to Washington

𝕿𝔥𝔢 FI 𝕾𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 has not been able to confirm if the four have been granted visit visas from the U.S. embassy in Caffee Araaraa. Under current rules, any current or former government official will not be eligible for a U.S. visa. In response to an enquiry from 𝕿𝔥𝔢 𝕱𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔫𝔫𝔢 𝕴𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔭𝔱 𝕾𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 as to who exactly will be affected by the visa restrictions, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa repeated a line from the statement issued by the state department but declined to name individuals that will be targeted. It’s not immediately clear if the U.S will make an exception for the delegation led by Tekeda.