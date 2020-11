BREAKING : President Mustafe is forcibly evicting Somalis from their homes,..

No to war !

SR News Update

Tigray TV has broadcasted this morning a video showing a public opinion in the town of Sheraro, saying it is under their control. One of the residents who spoke said that we rather die than allowing Sheraro fall to the hands of invaders which he mean the federal government forces.

It is noteworthy that the military who spoke yesterday and Abiye Ahmed who spoke today said that they have captured Sheraro.

“Heavy fighting has been going on since last night in these areas; however, claims from both sides cannot be taken as truth at this critical time.

SR News