BREAKING! President Jibuutii Itoophiyaa Hin dhufu jedhe!

President Jibuutii Itoophiyaa Hin dhufu jedhe
Abiy Ahmed gara Eertiraa deemee waraanni Eertiraa Itoophiyaa keessaa ni bahu jechuun isaa fi maqaa Gaanfa Afrikaadhaanis loltootni Eertiraa,Jibuutii fi Itoophiyaa bifa federeeshiniidhaan akka walitti makamaniif beellamni Finfinneetti qabamuun ni beekama. Isayyas Afawarqii fi Oomar Geelee,President Jibuutii Finfinneetti wal arguufis turan. Pirezedaantiin Jibuutiis ani dhimma kana keessa harka hin galfadhu jedhee beellama qabame irraa hafuu karaa imbaasii Jibuutii beeksisee jira.
Abbootii irreetti guyyaan dhiite
Qeerroo Intelligence Group
Oromoon Nafx@nyaa waliin jiraatuu hin-danda’u
Naannoo amaaraa keessatti Barattoota meeqa nurraa galaafatan, Qabeenna nama Oromoo barbadeessan? Masgiidota gubaniit, marsanii dhiichisan.
Naannoo Oromia keessatti nama Oromoo kan Nagayaan hiriira baye magaalota heddu keessatti fixan.
Amma ammoo Oromoota Walloo, warra dhibamee yaalaaf ambulaansiin deemu, kan miidhama irraa uf hinbeenne; humna uf irraa ittisuun kan hinqabne- akka ilmoo bofaatitti dhagaa fi mukaan tuman, albeen wawwaraananii nama 8 galaafatan. Booda namoota lubbuun hinjirre irraa mataa muran! Nama dhukkubsa!
Hammeennii fi gara jabeenni kun kan mootummaan uduu hintaane kan ummata Amaaraatiin raawwatame. Jibbaansi daangaa hinqabne kun, gochi sanyii oromoo lafa irraa duguuganii balleessuu kun fedhii garee mootummaa ufiin jedhuu qofa osoo hintaane- kan ummata Amaaraa ta’uu amannee fudhatuu qabna.
Kanaaf- ummata karaa danda’ee maraan murruq Oromoo godhuu fedhu qabuu kana jalaa dandamatuu ka dandeennu YOO QAWWEE HIDHANNEE uf iraa diina kana ittisuu dandeenne qofa!
This footage,from the Shoa-Robit incident of last week, shows the brazen act of dragging bodies from an ambulance & beating them to death.Local vigilantes attacking defenseless innocent civilians
This is a crime that has no name yet.#Oromoprotests@hrw @amnesty @antonioguterres pic.twitter.com/yzMjeK8izY
— Tsegaye Ararssa (@RArarssa) April 3, 2021
This kind of barbarous deed couldn’t resolve the matter. This is not aheroic act and killing innocent people will not ressurect the dead who are killed by another tribal member. They should know they have weak helpless people from their side. This will be an endless killings. I am not inciting anyone. And I am not speaking or writing out of fear, but I am trying to underscore the fact that revenge will not cure any emotional or psychological damage or feeling that was touched by the loss of beloved one or killed tribal member.
I urge you to stop inviting a revengful sentiment to your mind.
At the end of the day, a revengful act will bring regret and loss !
Save the weak, helpless and innocents from any tribe and bring the criminals to jutice donot even kill criminals but bring to justice. HOwever, donot be revengful!