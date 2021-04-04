BREAKING! President Jibuutii Itoophiyaa Hin dhufu jedhe!

Kanaaf- ummata karaa danda’ee maraan murruq Oromoo godhuu fedhu qabuu kana jalaa dandamatuu ka dandeennu YOO QAWWEE HIDHANNEE uf iraa diina kana ittisuu dandeenne qofa!

This footage,from the Shoa-Robit incident of last week, shows the brazen act of dragging bodies from an ambulance & beating them to death.Local vigilantes attacking defenseless innocent civilians

This is a crime that has no name yet.#Oromoprotests@hrw @amnesty @antonioguterres pic.twitter.com/yzMjeK8izY

