Breaking: Oromia/Ethiopia!! Warra akkanaatu biyya bulcha jettanii?
#Breaking: Fed. court sentences the Tilahun Yami to life in prison
The Federal high court Lideta branch anti- terrorism and constitutional 2nd bench today sentenced Tilahin Yami to life in prison.
Tilahun Yami, the first defendant on the file who was found guilty of violating anti-terrorisom proclamation 1176/2012 Article 3. The court arrived at a guilty verdict on the three defendants accused of having involvement in the assasination of Hachalu Hundesa early in July.
The story is developing.
Photo: Social Media
Warra akkanaatu biyya bulcha jettanii?
Silas waanuma beeku baafate; dubbii akkanaa mataatti baatee jira waan ta’eef. UGGUM!
