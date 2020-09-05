Breaking news
Mootummaan naannoo Amaaraa fi mootummaa Kolonel abiyyii Kan kiiloo 4 filannoo biyya Tigiraay jeequuf walii galuu isaanii keessa beektotni dubbatan!
Keessaayyuu naannoon amaaraa lolan irratti bana jechuun dhaadatee jira! Itti aansuun mootummaan naannoo Amaaraa waraana miliyoona tokko qopheeffadheera jechuun sodaachisaa fi of jajjabeessuu keessatti argama!
Mootummaan of filannoo hinbarbaannee maalif warra filannoof of qopheessu danquuf hojjetaa!??
Duuti jara nafxanyaa kanaaf haa ta’u!
How could one pretend something as real as #TigrayElection2020 never happened?
Either swallow your pride and deal your formidable political stakeholders, or crash the party, my friend. You can’t just declare something unconstitutional and yet do nothing about it. #Ethiopia https://t.co/Gl7cIrUvFY
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 5, 2020
“While the US and European countries have provided substantial financial support over the past few years for economic reforms, the Ethiopian government’s reform efforts today are focused on renovating the prime minister’s Addis Ababa palace.”
