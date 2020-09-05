Breaking news:Mootummaan naannoo Amaaraa fi mootummaa Kolonel abiyyii

How could one pretend something as real as #TigrayElection2020 never happened?

Either swallow your pride and deal your formidable political stakeholders, or crash the party, my friend. You can’t just declare something unconstitutional and yet do nothing about it. #Ethiopia https://t.co/Gl7cIrUvFY

— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 5, 2020