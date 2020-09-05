Breaking news:Mootummaan naannoo Amaaraa fi mootummaa Kolonel abiyyii

September 5, 2020
Mootummaan naannoo Amaaraa fi mootummaa Kolonel abiyyii Kan kiiloo 4 filannoo biyya Tigiraay jeequuf walii galuu isaanii keessa beektotni dubbatan!
Keessaayyuu naannoon amaaraa lolan irratti bana jechuun dhaadatee jira! Itti aansuun mootummaan naannoo Amaaraa waraana miliyoona tokko qopheeffadheera jechuun sodaachisaa fi of jajjabeessuu keessatti argama!
Mootummaan of filannoo hinbarbaannee maalif warra filannoof of qopheessu danquuf hojjetaa!??
Duuti jara nafxanyaa kanaaf haa ta’u!

 

“While the US and European countries have provided substantial financial support over the past few years for economic reforms, the Ethiopian government’s reform efforts today are focused on renovating the prime minister’s Addis Ababa palace.”

