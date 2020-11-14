Breaking News!Loud explosions were heard that was followed by heavy gunfire in Bahirdar and Gondar Cities of Amhara region.

Ethiopia: Two explosions rock Bahir Dar, Gondar

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

(aa)—Two explosions were heard in Bahir Dar and Gonder in Amhara Regional State late Friday, sources told Anadolu Agency. A source in Bahir Dar said gunfire was heard following the explosion.

Just before midnight, another explosion rocked the historic city of Fonder.

Details are slim about who is responsible and the extent of damage, including causalities.

Sources said the situation in both cities has calmed.

The Ethiopian government has been fighting forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in Tigray Regional State who attacked the northern command of the federal army stationed there on Nov. 4.

Deaths, displacement rise in Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict is little more than a week old, but the number of people killed and displaced is rising fast. On 12 November, Amnesty International said “scores and likely hundreds” of day labourers were stabbed or hacked to death in Mai-Kadra, a town in Tigray. TNH could not independently verify the killings, but witnesses who spoke to the rights group blamed militia aligned to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, an ethnic Tigrayan party fighting against the government. One witness who inspected ID cards of victims said the dead were mostly ethnic Amharas, from a region that is supporting Addis Ababa’s offensive. Hundreds of combatants from both sides are also thought to have died in air raids and clashes in the region, while banking, transport, trade, and telecommunications services remain cut off. Some 11,000 people – half of them children – have fled to neighbouring Sudan, where local authorities told TNH they are struggling to cope. “The capability of Sudan is very limited and the number of refugees is very big,” said one Sudanese official. Read our latest on the conflict for more.

Source: thenewhumanitarian

እባካችሁ ስለ ጎንደርና ባህር ዳር የሚወራዉ ነገር ምንድን ነዉ? አደራ አጣርታችሁ ንገሩኝ!

(አሻግሬ ነኝ)